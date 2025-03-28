VIDEO: Swabi’s ‘bridge to nowhere’ sparks debate over PTI govt priorities

In the village of Maneri Bala, Swabi district, a bridge has been under construction for several years, yet remains incomplete, raising concerns about misplaced development priorities under the PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

What makes this bridge particularly unusual is its apparent lack of utility—no road leads to or from it, with residential houses on both sides. Despite this, substantial public funds have reportedly been spent on the project, particularly in the constituency of PTI leader Asad Qaiser.

The incomplete and seemingly purposeless construction has sparked criticism among political observers and residents. However, despite such projects, many voters in the area continue to support the PTI government, highlighting a broader debate on accountability and public expectations from elected representatives.

Infrastructure development remains a key issue in KP, where numerous projects have either faced delays or have been left incomplete due to administrative inefficiencies and alleged misallocation of resources. The situation in Maneri Bala serves as yet another example of development initiatives that fail to translate into tangible benefits for the people.