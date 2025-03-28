Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Man arranges wife’s wedding to her lover

Man Arranges Wifes Wedding To Her Lover

In a remarkable act of restraint and dignity, Bablu Kori, a laborer from Uttar Pradesh’s Sant Kabir Nagar, chose an unconventional path when faced with spousal betrayal—marrying off his wife, Radhika, to her lover, Vishal Kumar, instead of resorting to violence.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Times of India (@timesofindia)

Bablu’s decision comes in the wake of two recent and gruesome cases in Meerut and Auraiya, where marital betrayals ended in bloodshed. Fearing a similar fate, he prioritized peace over vengeance. “I will take care of both our children. I only want Radhika to be happy,” he stated.

Concerned for his safety, Bablu explained that the recent murder in Meerut, where a man was killed by his wife and her lover, deeply affected him. Wanting to avoid such a tragedy, he chose to part ways amicably. Radhika agreed to the arrangement and granted Bablu custody of their two children.

The unusual resolution has drawn widespread attention, with many praising Bablu’s maturity and composure. In a society where cases of violent retribution in troubled marriages are not uncommon, his actions stand as a testament to the power of choosing peace over conflict.

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

