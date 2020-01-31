WHO declares coronavirus epidemic as a global health emergency

GENEVA - The World Health Organization has declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a global health emergency.

Addressing a news conference in Geneva, WHO's Director-General Tedros Adhanom said the greatest concern is the potential for this virus to spread to countries with weaker health systems, which are ill-prepared to deal with it.

The UN's health agency's meeting described the emergency as an extraordinary event and a risk for other countries.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the Coronavirus in Chinese city of Wuhan has risen to 213.

The Coronavirus cases have spread to at least 18 countries.