WHO declares coronavirus epidemic as a global health emergency
10:41 AM | 31 Jan, 2020
GENEVA - The World Health Organization has declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a global health emergency.
Addressing a news conference in Geneva, WHO's Director-General Tedros Adhanom said the greatest concern is the potential for this virus to spread to countries with weaker health systems, which are ill-prepared to deal with it.
The UN's health agency's meeting described the emergency as an extraordinary event and a risk for other countries.
Meanwhile, the death toll from the Coronavirus in Chinese city of Wuhan has risen to 213.
The Coronavirus cases have spread to at least 18 countries.
