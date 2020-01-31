WHO declares coronavirus epidemic as a global health emergency
Web Desk
10:41 AM | 31 Jan, 2020
WHO declares coronavirus epidemic as a global health emergency
Share

GENEVA - The World Health Organization has declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a global health emergency.

Addressing a news conference in Geneva, WHO's Director-General Tedros Adhanom said the greatest concern is the potential for this virus to spread to countries with weaker health systems, which are ill-prepared to deal with it.

The UN's health agency's meeting described the emergency as an extraordinary event and a risk for other countries.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the Coronavirus in Chinese city of Wuhan has risen to 213.

The Coronavirus cases have spread to at least 18 countries.

More From This Category
UK officially leaves EU
09:39 AM | 1 Feb, 2020
Democrats slam Trump’s Israel-Palestine plan, ...
06:26 PM | 31 Jan, 2020
China to work with WHO to safeguard regional, ...
06:21 PM | 31 Jan, 2020
WHO declares coronavirus epidemic as a global ...
10:41 AM | 31 Jan, 2020
European Parliament approves Brexit agreement ...
09:41 AM | 30 Jan, 2020
WHO asks int’l community to remain calm on ...
10:31 AM | 29 Jan, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ali Zafar shares his views about PSL anthem Tayyar Hain
12:55 PM | 31 Jan, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr