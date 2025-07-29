NDMA issues alerts as another active monsoon system enters Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The NDMA’s National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) has issued impact-based weather alerts for various regions of Pakistan due to an active southwest monsoon system expected to persist till 31st July 2025.

Widespread rainfall is anticipated in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), with heightened risks of flooding, landslides, and urban waterlogging in vulnerable districts.

In Punjab, significant rainfall is anticipated in Sargodha, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Lahore, Narowal, and adjoining areas. Southern districts including D.G. Khan, Rajanpur, and Rahim Yar Khan may receive moderate rainfall.

Torrents in D.G. Khan and Rajanpur could be reactivated with medium flows, while nullahs originating from the Pir Panjal range in northeastern Punjab may also see a rise in water levels. Urban flooding risks remain high in low-lying areas. Citizens are urged to remain vigilant, avoid unnecessary travel, and take precautionary measures to protect lives and property.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, moderate rainfall and localized thunderstorms are expected to affect central and lower districts such as Kohistan, Swat, Malakand, Dir, Buner, and surrounding areas. Tributaries like River Swat, Panjkora, Bara, and Kalpani Nullah may swell and contribute to rising flows in River Kabul at Nowshera.

River Chitral and its tributaries may also surge due to a combination of glacial melting and rainfall in Booni, Reshun, and adjacent parts of Chitral Valley.

Urban flooding is also anticipated in Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, and Abbottabad.

Simultaneously, NEOC has also issued flood alerts for various areas of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir due to anticipated monsoon rains. Rainfall is expected in Gilgit, Skardu, Hunza, and Shigar, as well as in Muzaffarabad, Neelum Valley, and Bagh. These areas are at risk of riverine flooding and landslides due to heavy precipitation. Urban centers like Muzaffarabad and Bagh may also experience waterlogging and flash floods. In Chitral Valley, Buni, and Reshun areas, rainfall combined with melting glaciers may result rise in the water flow of River Chitral.

NDMA has instructed all relevant federal and provincial departments, PDMAs, and local administrations to remain on high alert, pre-deploy flood response teams and equipment, and ensure the immediate clearance of drainage systems.