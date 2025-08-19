Pakistan, Azerbaijan pledge to boost defence collaboration

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Azerbaijan have underscored a shared commitment to fostering defence collaboration with a particular focus on training, modernization and technical expertise.

This commitment was reaffirmed during a meeting held today in Islamabad between Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu and a high-level Azerbaijani defence delegation led by Deputy Minister and Director General of Defence Agil Gurbanov.

The Air Chief extended a gracious welcome to the distinguished guests, reiterating that Pakistan and Azerbaijan enjoy long standing religious, cultural and historical bonds which serve as the bedrock of enduring brotherly relations between the two countries. He shared insight into various ongoing modernization projects of Pakistan Air Force’s operational construct, force goals and plans for the force structure with a keen focus on future warfare. He also reiterated PAF’s unwavering support to provide capacity-building assistance to the Air Force of Azerbaijan in upgradation of it’s human resource, maintenance parameters and operational training.

Underscoring the importance of joint training initiatives through bilateral exercises between the two Air Forces, the visiting dignitary emphasized that such cooperation would enhance shared learning, interoperability and professional excellence. He also conveyed Azerbaijan’s strong desire for collaboration across Multi Domain Operations, noting that Pakistan Air Force’s rich operational experience provides a valuable model for Azerbaijan. He added that his country is especially eager to learn PAF’s complete methodology of Multi Domain warfare to strengthen its own capabilities.

The dignitary reiterated Azerbaijan’s intent to revamp its entire training system, beginning from the academy level, and acknowledged Pakistan Air Force as a trusted partner in guiding this transformation. He expressed confidence that cooperation with PAF would significantly contribute to the modernization and professional growth of Azerbaijan Air Force.

The visit of the Azerbaijani defence delegation reflects the mutual commitment of Pakistan and Azerbaijan to further deepen their strategic partnership, while reinforcing the shared aspirations for regional peace, security and stability.