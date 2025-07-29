Pakistani female squash player faces ban for offensive gesture

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani squash player Mehwish Ali has been handed a six-month ban by the Asian Squash Federation following her inappropriate conduct during the Asian Junior Championship.

The incident occurred during the Round of 16 match, where Mehwish lost to a player from Hong Kong. After the defeat, she reportedly made an offensive gesture and refused to shake hands with her opponent.

The disciplinary action was taken by the federation after reviewing the unsportsmanlike behavior.

The ban serves as a reminder of the importance of professionalism and respect in international sports events.

Ethics in international tournaments are essential to maintaining fairness, respect, and sportsmanship. Athletes represent not only themselves but also their countries, making their behavior highly visible and influential.

Ethical conduct includes respecting opponents, following rules, and accepting outcomes gracefully. Unsportsmanlike behavior, such as cheating, offensive gestures, or refusing to engage in customary courtesies, tarnishes the spirit of competition and can lead to disciplinary actions.

Upholding high ethical standards fosters mutual respect among players, promotes a positive image of sports, and sets an example for younger generations. Ethics ensure that international sports remain a platform of unity, integrity, and honor.