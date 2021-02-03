Welcome to Pakistan – South Africa T20 squad arrive in Lahore
Welcome to Pakistan – South Africa T20 squad arrive in Lahore
LAHORE – Proteas T20 squad has arrived in Lahore on Wednesday for three-match series against Green Shirts.

Security before the movement of the team was beefed up in the Punjab capital and the guests were shifted to the hotel in the fully escorted motorcade.

Heinrich Klaasen will lead the South Africa squad in the three fixtures which will be played on February 11, 13, and 14. The first practice session is scheduled for Friday. The series will start at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore on February 11.

Earlier on Sunday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the T20I squad for the series against South Africa. Chief Selector Muhammad Wasim announced the squad. Wahab Riaz and all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez were excluded from the squad.

Team Pakistan

Babar Azam (c), Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Hussain Talat, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Zafar Gohar, Faheem Ashraf, Aamer Yamin, Ammad Butt, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir, Zahid Mehmood.

Team South Africa

Heinrich Klaasen (captain), Nandre Burger, Okuhle Cele, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Ryan Rickleton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Jon-Jon Smuts, Jacques Snyman, Glenton Stuurman, Pite van Biljon.

