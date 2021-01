PAKvSA: Pakistan announces 20-member squad for South Africa T20Is

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday announced the T20I squad for the series against South Africa.

Chief Selector Muhammad Wasim announced the squad. Wahab Riaz and all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez were excluded from the squad.

The squad includes the following players:

Babar Azam (c), Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Hussain Talat, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Zafar Gohar, Faheem Ashraf, Aamer Yamin, Ammad Butt, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir, Zahid Mehmood.

The three-match T20I series between Pakistan and South Africa will be played in Lahore next month with matches being scheduled on 11th, 13th and 14th of February.