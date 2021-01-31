Man awarded double death penalty for raping, killing 7-year-old niece

RAWALPINDI – Additional District and Sessions Court on Saturday awarded a double death sentence to a man, Waliullah Khan, who raped and killed his seven-year-old niece in 2019.

Judge Masood Akhtar Kiyani announced the verdict. He also imposed a fine of Rs600,000 on the child rapist. The crime committed by the man was terrible and therefore the convict deserved no mercy, the judge added.

Earlier in a hearing, Waliullah asked for a pardon from his brother, the victim’s father. The man turned down his request. Adding that, the confession or pardon would not bring his daughter back to life.

The victim’s father requested the court to severely punish so the case could be used as deterrence against such criminals. Later the man thanked the court for providing him justice.

Earlier on Monday, Justice Jahangir Ali Gondal of District and Session Court Rawalpindi awarded death sentence and life imprisonment to Qasim Jahangir, Kiran Jahangir for abducting, sexually assaulting, and blackmailing nearly 45 girls.