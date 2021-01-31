Here's how much money PTI government recovered from 36 politicians

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister's Adviser on Accountability Shahzad Akbar says the incumbent government has recovered 210 billion rupees and retrieved 8,085 acres of illegally occupied state land from 36 politicians belonging to the Opposition parties.

Akbar told the media on Sunday that these recoveries have been made in just two and half years in Punjab only and the retrieved land is now being utilised for public welfare.

He detailed that 1,150 kanals of land worth over 4.57 million rupees was recovered from PML-N leader Muhammad Afzal Khokhar and brothers. Millions of rupees in terms of penal rent have also been recovered from the land grabbers.

PML-N leaders Mudasar Qayum Nahra, Khurram Dastgir Khan, Daniyal Aziz, Javed Latif, Mir Badshah Qaisrani, Abid Sher Ali and PPP leader Nayyar Bukhari are amongst those from whom illegally occupied state land has been recovered.

Unfortunately, Akbar continued, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif laid the foundations of the politics of corruption and promoted it instead of nurturing a political ideology in the country. Now this kind of politics have no room in Pakistan. he added.

"The government is determined to continue anti-corruption drive with more vigor as gone are the days when politics of money sharing the success of the anti-corruption drive in Punjab," he was quoted by the state broadcaster as saying.