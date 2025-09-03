PTI takes U-Turn on Kalabagh Dam after CM Gandapur’s statement

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) apparently backtracked from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s remarks, terming Kalabagh Dam need of the hour, saying his comments represent a personal opinion rather than party policy.

PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja spoke to media outside an Anti-Terrorism Court in Rawalpindi, where he said the controversial dam cannot be pushed forward without the consensus of all federating units.

PTI bigwig said a project opposed by two provinces cannot be in the interest of the federation, making it clear that PTI does not officially endorse Gandapur’s stance.

CM Gandapur had strongly advocated for the Kalabagh Dam, calling it the “backbone” of Pakistan’s water and energy security and urging the Sindh government to enter talks to resolve differences over the project.

Kalabagh Dam Controversy

The Dan remains controversial because of deep disagreements among region. It will be capable to generate over 3,600 MW of hydropower, improve irrigation, and control floods. but Sindh fears it would reduce its water share, damage the Indus Delta, and harm agriculture.

KP worries it could submerge fertile lands like Nowshera and increase flooding risks; while Balochistan sides with Sindh, fearing water scarcity. Punjab largely supports it for agricultural and energy benefits.