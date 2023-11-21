Safe City Authority’s equipment worth Rs6 million stolen in Lahore

LAHORE – A group of unknown men stole equipment attached to cameras of the Safe City Authority worth Rs6 million in Punjab capital city of Lahore.

Reports said the equipment, including storage device, routers, invertor, PSU and batteries, was stolen from Ketcheri chowk near New Anarkali.

Safe City Authority supervisor Shahzaib has submitted application in New Anwarkali police station for registration of the First Information Report (FIR). Police have launched an investigation into the matter.

The Lahore Safe City project is part of a region-wide initiative to increase safety by tackling crime and monitoring traffic.