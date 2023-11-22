Pakistan Aviation ministry's website hacked after fresh cyber attacks

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Aviation’s website faced at least two cyber attacks and a message in a foreign language was posted on the homepage.

The website aviation.gov.pk was shut down but was later restored by IT experts.

Within the span of a few hours, it was again turned down. Ministry officials re-started work on restoring the website but is still down till the filing of this story.

After coming under multiple cyber attacks, the aviation portal shows no past records that were there before the attack.

Several state run portals came under cyber attacks in the past, including the website of the Supreme Court, and Foreign Ministry earlier this year.