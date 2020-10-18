PDM's anti-govt campaign getting decisive, says Maryam 

11:24 AM | 18 Oct, 2020
PDM's anti-govt campaign getting decisive, says Maryam 
Share

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Sunday has said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) campaign against the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is getting decisive.

While talking to newsmen before leaving to for Karachi to attend the PDM rally, Maryam Nawaz said that she and her party leaders are not afraid of being arrested and rejected Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement of being provided with VIP protocols to the political leaders in jails.  

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the anti-government coalition, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Jalsa will be staged at Bagh-e-Jinnah in Karachi today (Sunday) in which the central leadership of PDM that includes JUIF’ chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PPPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, former prime minister, and PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, and others will be addressing the rally.

PDM Karachi Jalsa: Opposition to display second political power show at Bagh-e-Jinnah today

An arrangement for 50,000 seats were made inside the venue for participants at a distance from each other to ensure social distancing. 

The PDM’s Karachi Jalsa will be started at 4:30 pm.o

More From This Category
US analyst all praise for Pakistan's handling of ...
11:48 PM | 18 Oct, 2020
LIVE: Maryam, Bilawal and Maulana take the stage ...
09:48 PM | 18 Oct, 2020
Afghanistan’s Hekmatyar arrives in Islamabad ...
09:16 PM | 18 Oct, 2020
NSA Moeed Yusuf reiterates Pakistan's stance on ...
08:45 PM | 18 Oct, 2020
Pakistan handled COVID-19 better than India, ...
07:40 PM | 18 Oct, 2020
4 Pakistani soldiers among 16 dead in Skardu ...
07:11 PM | 18 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
‘You’ season 3 – Netflix reveals two new cast members
03:51 PM | 18 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr