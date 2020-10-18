PDM Karachi Jalsa: Opposition to display second political power show at Bagh-e-Jinnah today
Web Desk
09:31 AM | 18 Oct, 2020
KARACHI – Aiming to put pressure on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) led federal government, the anti-government coalition, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Karachi Jalsa will be staged at Bagh-e-Jinnah in Karachi today (Sunday).

According to media details, the central leadership of PDM that includes Jameet e Ulema Islam-Fazal (JUIF) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz, former prime minister, and PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, and others will be addressing the rally.

According to oppositions leadership, arrangements for 50,000 seats were made inside the venue for participants at a distance from each other to ensure social distancing. 

However the PPP claims 100,000 people will attend the rally.

Reportedly, three stages have been set up for the political power show, other two for senior leaders of opposition parties. Each stage is 160 feet long, 20 feet high, and 50 feet wide.

The PDM’s Karachi Jalsa will be started at 4:30 pm.

