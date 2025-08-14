Pak Field Marshal Asim Munir stresses readiness against Conventional, Hybrid Threats

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir reaffirmed that Armed Forces are fully prepared to confront any threat and will never compromise on country’s sovereignty.

In his Independence Day message shared by ISPR, the top general congratulated nation and expressed full confidence in the Army’s professionalism and combat readiness.

Paying tribute to sacrifices of Pakistan’s forefathers and Muslims of subcontinent, Field Marshal Munir highlighted important contributions of religious minorities to nation’s progress. He also noted that Pakistan has endured significant losses, both in lives and resources, in its fight against terrorism.

He honored the martyrs of the freedom struggle and other battles for justice, praising their courage, determination, and faith. Reiterating Pakistan’s support for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he stressed that granting Kashmiris their right to self-determination is the only just and sustainable solution. He also called on the international community to take immediate steps to protect the rights of Palestinians.

Amid recent hostilities, COAS lamented India for targeting Pakistan’s civilian population, and said Armed Forces, with the support of the nation, responded with “Operation Banyan Marsoos,” calling it as a historic symbol of Pakistan Army’s bravery and resolve.

He emphasised that Pakistan’s military is fully prepared to counter conventional, non-conventional, and hybrid threats, while reaffirming the country’s desire for regional peace, development, and prosperity. He further condemned Pahalgam incident, calling for transparent international investigation.