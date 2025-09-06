Moon to be fully covered by Earth’s Shadow in Pakistan on September 7

ISLAMABAD — Get ready for a cosmic spectacle on Sunday as Pakistanis will witness lunar eclipse on night of September 7, as the moon slips completely into the Earth’s shadow.

The event starts off at 8:30 PM, reaches its peak at 11:57 PM, and will continue until 1:55 AM, offering hours of celestial magic.

Astronomy enthusiasts, students, and the general public will all have a front-row seat to this rare and mesmerizing phenomenon, which will also be visible across Asia, Africa, and Europe. And the best part? No telescopes needed — the eclipse can safely be seen with the naked eye!

Suparco will keep everyone updated with stunning images and live posts on social media, so no one misses a moment of this cosmic drama.

There is another celestial treat as final partial solar eclipse of the year will take place on September 21–22, though it will be visible only in southern Australia, the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans, and Antarctica, but not in Pakistan.

Don’t miss this chance to witness the sky’s grand transformation, the universe is putting on a show, and Pakistan is right in the spotlight.