Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – 6 September 2025

KARACHI – Major foreign currencies, including US dollar, Euro, UK pound, UAE dirham, and Saudi riyal, traded steadily in Pakistan’s open market, with slight movements recorded in buying and selling rates.

According to data from exchange dealers, US dollar was being bought at Rs282.30 and sold at Rs283.10, reflecting stability compared to recent sessions.

Euro buying rate at Rs328.50 and selling at Rs330.30, while the British pound showed resilience, trading at Rs378.80 for buying and Rs380.80 for selling.

Among Gulf currencies, UAE dirham remained firm at Rs76.85 for buying and Rs77.10 for selling, whereas the Saudi riyal stood at Rs75.15 and Rs75.40 respectively.