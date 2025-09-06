Latest

Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – 6 September 2025

KARACHI – Major foreign currencies, including US dollar, Euro, UK pound, UAE dirham, and Saudi riyal, traded steadily in Pakistan’s open market, with slight movements recorded in buying and selling rates.

According to data from exchange dealers, US dollar was being bought at Rs282.30 and sold at Rs283.10, reflecting stability compared to recent sessions.

Euro buying rate at Rs328.50 and selling at Rs330.30, while the British pound showed resilience, trading at Rs378.80 for buying and Rs380.80 for selling.

Among Gulf currencies, UAE dirham remained firm at Rs76.85 for buying and Rs77.10 for selling, whereas the Saudi riyal stood at Rs75.15 and Rs75.40 respectively.

 
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 282.30 283.10
Euro EUR 328.50 330.30
UK Pound Sterling GBP 378.80 380.80
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.15 75.40
UAE Dirham AED 76.85 77.10
Australian Dollar AUD 184.00 189.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 747.40 749.90
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.00 209.00
Chinese Yuan CNY 39.36 39.76
Danish Krone DKK 43.90 44.30
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.00 36.35
Indian Rupee INR 3.13 3.22
Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 913.00 921.00
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.47 67.07
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.35 166.35
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.97 28.27
Omani Riyal OMR 732.00 734.50
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.24 77.94
Singapore Dollar SGD 217.00 222.00
Swedish Krona SEK 29.71 30.01
Swiss Franc CHF 350.41 353.16
Thai Baht THB 8.62 8.77
   
