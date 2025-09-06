Pakistan Football Federation gets new logo

LAHORE – The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has officially approved a new logo following a meeting of its Executive Committee, chaired by PFF President Syed Mohsin Gillani.

During the session, the committee gave its unanimous approval to the redesigned emblem, which is set to replace the previous version.

President Gillani stated that the old logo did not adequately reflect Pakistan’s national identity and dignity.

“The new logo will highlight Pakistan’s culture, spirit, and global image,” he emphasized.

According to the PFF, the newly introduced design symbolizes the country’s rich footballing heritage and its aspirations for the future.

It has also been developed in alignment with the expectations of sponsors, aiming to present a modern and representative image of Pakistan’s football landscape.