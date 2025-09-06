Us Joins Pakistan In High Stakes Battle Against Deadly Climate Disasters

ISLAMABAD – US delegation has vowed to deepen cooperation with the country to tackle escalating climate threats and catastrophic disasters as Pakistan strengthens its National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) to respond faster and smarter to crises.

During two-day high-level consultative session, NDMA Chairman Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik showcased Pakistan’s cutting-edge early warning systems, rapid response mechanisms, and advanced disaster management strategies. The session highlighted how thousands of lives were saved during the devastating 2025 floods thanks to proactive evacuations enabled by technology.

US delegation, led by Deputy Chief of Mission Natalie Baker and Lieutenant General Patrick Frank of US ARCENT, praised Pakistan’s innovative disaster management and pledged to provide technical support, humanitarian aid, and logistical assistance. Experts from the US State Department also joined to align joint response strategies and share global best practices.

The discussions focused on Comprehensive International Simulation Exercises (CISE), which bring regional and international partners together to strengthen disaster resilience, and explored risk financing mechanisms to ensure faster recovery after disasters.

Lt Gen Patrick Frank hailed NEOC’s pivotal role in mitigating potential hazards, while Natalie Baker called Pakistan’s proactive approach a “model for the region.” The collaboration underscores the urgent need for stronger global partnerships as climate crises threaten lives and livelihoods across South Asia.