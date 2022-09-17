Pharmaceutical firms offered special package for boosting paracetamol production

11:33 AM | 17 Sep, 2022
Pharmaceutical firms offered special package for boosting paracetamol production
Source: File Photo
ISLAMABAD – The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has announced a major incentive for pharmaceutical companies for re-starting an increasing the production of paracetamol, a necessary medicine for fever.

The development comes as the South Asian country is facing shortage of paracetamol amid rising number of dengue cases across and country and breakout of infectious diseases in flood-hit areas.

However, the Ministry of National Health Services has been denied the reports about shortage of the medicine in the country

DRAP has set a target of paracetamol production for the companies, stating that the successful firms will be offered to get registered one pharma product.

Reports said that the company will have to send three million paracetamol tablets to the market, and if the task is completed, the firm will be able to register a pharma product with DRAP immediately.

As many as 70 companies have a license to produce paracetamol tablets while over seventy percent of them have stopped the manufacturing of the tablet.  

DRAP, according to reports, hopes that more than 40 companies are likely to get benefit from the incentive.

