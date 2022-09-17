Yashma Gill mesmerises fans with stunning dance moves

Lollywood diva Yashma Gill is undoubtedly one of the beautiful faces in our entertainment industry and in addition to her impeccable acting skills, her calm and collected persona sets her apart from her contemporaries.

Taking to Instagram, the Pyar Kay Sadqay actress posted a stunning reel where her legion of admirers was left absolutely enthralled with her natural beauty and energetic dance.

Gill uploaded a breathtaking dance video on social media. Leaving her admirers spellbound by her groove game, Yashma and Arisha are smashing some killer dance moves.

"#tiktokthings! - had to follow the trend ????! Thankyou for being the best guide chotiiii @arisharazikhan.official ❣️#bahara," captioned the Phaans actor

On the work front, Gill was last seen in Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai, Azmaish and Bebaak for which she received praise from netizens and critics.