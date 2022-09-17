Yashma Gill mesmerises fans with stunning dance moves
Share
Lollywood diva Yashma Gill is undoubtedly one of the beautiful faces in our entertainment industry and in addition to her impeccable acting skills, her calm and collected persona sets her apart from her contemporaries.
Taking to Instagram, the Pyar Kay Sadqay actress posted a stunning reel where her legion of admirers was left absolutely enthralled with her natural beauty and energetic dance.
Gill uploaded a breathtaking dance video on social media. Leaving her admirers spellbound by her groove game, Yashma and Arisha are smashing some killer dance moves.
"#tiktokthings! - had to follow the trend ????! Thankyou for being the best guide chotiiii @arisharazikhan.official ❣️#bahara," captioned the Phaans actor
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Gill was last seen in Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai, Azmaish and Bebaak for which she received praise from netizens and critics.
Dananeer Mobeen wins hearts as she recites ... 02:32 PM | 21 Oct, 2021
‘Pawri girl' Dananeer Mobeen was propelled to unprecedented fame with a five-second clip that left the internet ...
- David Beckham waited 12 hours in line to pay respects to late Queen ...03:21 PM | 17 Sep, 2022
-
- Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is now the world's second richest man02:33 PM | 17 Sep, 2022
- PM Shehbaz to appoint new army chief, visit China in November: ...02:04 PM | 17 Sep, 2022
- UN launches world’s largest glacier-mapping project in flood-hit ...01:48 PM | 17 Sep, 2022
-
- Yashma Gill mesmerises fans with stunning dance moves01:20 PM | 17 Sep, 2022
- TikTok star Alishbah Anjum gets engaged to Affan Malik (VIDEOS)09:57 AM | 17 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022