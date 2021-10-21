Dananeer Mobeen wins hearts as she recites Qaseeda Burda Shareef

‘Pawri girl' Dananeer Mobeen was propelled to unprecedented fame with a five-second clip that left the internet in frenzy.

Ever since her viral video, the Instagram influencer cemented her position as a social media sensation who is adored due to her cheerful persona and beautiful looks.

This time around, Dananeer left the admirers gushing with her melodious voice as she recited Qaseeda Burda Shareef on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi 12th Rabi-ul-Awal.

Mesmerising the audience with her voice, her vocal talent came as a pleasant surprise as she recited the heartfelt rendition in a soothing voice.

Needless to say, the young stunner is blessed with a beautiful face, on-point humour and a melodious voice. The netizens seems to agree as praises poured into the comment section. Winning hearts, the internet was left gushing over the viral video.

Creating havoc across borders, the viral video of Dananeer vacationing in the northern areas of Pakistan started trending. Mimicking the Pakistani burger accent, she said, “Yeh hamari party ho rahi hai” (We're partying) in a funny way that has amused the netizens as countless improvisations have been made by the public and celebrities alike.

On the work front, Mobeen is all set to make her acting debut with the highly anticipated military drama Sinf-e-Aahan. The star-studded cast includes big names like Sajal Aly, Yumna Zaidi, Kubra Khan, Syra Yousuf, and Ramsha Khan.