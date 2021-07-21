Dananeer stuns in saree on Eid

Dananeer Mobeen, the pawri ho ri ha girl, is a sight to sore eyes in the latest video in which she flaunted her elegance by wearing traditional saree on first day of Eid Al Adha.

The social media sensation shared a video on Instagram in which she has worn light green coloured saree while enjoying a swing in the park.

She captioned the video as, “How is your eid going so far?”

Fans have praised the gorgeous Dananeer. The video has so far garnered more than 200k likes.

Earlier, Mobeen posted an adorable video where her version of “Talking To Moon” is loved by everyone. Talking to the moon! ", she captioned.