Sohai Ali Abro calls out fake celebrity activism

Talented and outspoken actor Sohai Ali Abro has had a successful career with many notable shows.

Known for her strong-willed personality, she follows her beliefs without hesitation. After taking a break from her career to marry and welcome her first child, Sohai is now making a comeback with her projects Gentleman, Farrar, and an upcoming film.

Sohai recently addressed the issue of fake celebrity activism. While not very active on social media, she shared her thoughts on whether she considers social messages when selecting roles. She emphasized that while a social message is important, actors are not activists, and her main focus is entertainment.

Sohai expressed her disapproval of celebrities who jump on trending issues but forget them the next day. She clarified that she does not support activism that fades as soon as the issue stops trending, and is cautious about speaking on matters for this reason.