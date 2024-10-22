Pakistan announces renewal of Kartarpur Corridor agreement

ISLAMABAD – The government of Pakistan has announced the renewal of Kartarpur Corridor agreement for an additional period of five years.

According to a Foreign Office statement, the agreement between India and Pakistan is aimed to facilitate the pilgrims to visit Gurudwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur at Narowal in Pakistan.

Originally signed on 24 October 2019 for a five-year term, the Agreement is set to complete its initial duration on 24th of this month.

The statement said that the renewal of agreement underscores Pakistan’s enduring commitment to fostering interfaith harmony and peaceful coexistence.

The Agreement continues to offer visa-free access to pilgrims from India enabling them to visit the sacred site of Gurudwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, where Baba Guru Nanak, the revered founder of Sikhism, spent his final days.

Since its inception, the Corridor has facilitated the pilgrimage of thousands of worshippers to this holy site.

The Kartarpur Corridor fulfills the long-cherished aspirations of the Sikh community for an access to one of their most revered religious landmarks.

It reflects Pakistan’s recognition of the importance of safeguarding the rights of religious minorities.

The initiative has earned widespread appreciation from the international community, including the United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, who described it as a “Corridor of Hope.”