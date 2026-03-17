UAE’s Shah Gas Field engulfed in flames after another Drone Strike

ABU DHABI – Another attack on United Arab Emirates’ energy landscape, as a sudden drone strike lit up Shah gas field in flames.

Smoke billowed into sky as emergency teams rushed in, racing against time to contain the fire. Operations at key facility were immediately suspended, and the nation’s airspace closed as authorities scrambled to secure both the site and the skies.

UAE Drone Strikes

🚨 JUST IN: Shah oil field in UAE is burning after Iranian drone strikes – The war is now almost impossible for anyone to contain. pic.twitter.com/47wVpfUlo5 — 𝐓𝐌𝐓 (@TMT_arabic) March 16, 2026

The incident sent shockwaves through the region, showing the fragile balance of security around the UAE’s critical energy infrastructure.

All operations at strategic energy installations have been temporarily suspended, and the country’s airspace has been shut down to flights as a precaution.

UAE’s government stressed that while the fire is out, activities at the gas field remain on hold as damage assessments continue. Security measures have been intensified to prevent any further incidents. Shah gas field produces gas critical to the nation’s power supply, making this attack particularly significant.

UAE temporarily closed its airspace amid concerns over potential missile and drone attacks from Iran. UAE defense authorities are actively monitoring threats, with air defense systems on high alert to counter any incoming missiles or drones. The situation is under constant review, and agencies remain fully mobilized.

During the airspace closure, flight schedules and security arrangements are being carefully evaluated. Officials have assured that air operations will resume once conditions are declared safe.