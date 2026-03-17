Pakistani Tiktoker Ali Jutt Lands In Hot Water For Disrespecting Quranic Verse

LAHORE – TikTok star Ali Jutt landed in hot water as his disrespectful remarks alongside a Quranic verse sparked outrage on social media, with netizens calling for strict action against the influencer.

Jutt was detained for allegedly disrespecting a verse of the Holy book. Authorities launched multiple raids to apprehend his associates, who reportedly fled the scene.

According to an official statement shared on X, Lahore police acted swiftly after receiving information about the incident in Shahdara Town, detaining those directly involved. A formal case has been registered, while police continue to hunt down others implicated in the matter.

Ali Jutt Blasphemy

یہ علی جٹ پاکستانی ٹک ٹاکر ہے کافی مشہور ٹک ٹاکر ہے جو اسلامی ایت کامذاق اڑا رہا ہے ۔۔ مجھے تحریک لبیک سے لالھ اختلاف تھا مگر ایسے لوگوں کو وہ سیدھا کر کے رکھتی تھی اب محسوس ہوتا ہے اگر یہ جماعت اج ہوتی تو اس شخص کے خلاف ہوتے پاکستان میں پرچے ہوتے ۔ جسے دیکھ کر… pic.twitter.com/Hg1v4NUfkW — Saleem Speaks (@saleemspeaks2) March 12, 2026

Law enforcement officials said a thorough investigation is ongoing, warning that anyone found guilty of hurting religious sentiments will face strict legal consequences. Maintaining law and order and safeguarding citizens’ safety remains the police’s top priority, they added.

The incident erupted after a video of Ali Jutt went viral online, showing him making an offensive remark alongside a Quranic verse. As the video triggered netizens, Ali issued public apology Yet, outrage persists, with both the public and online communities insisting that stringent legal action must be taken against him.