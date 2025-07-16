Complaint filed against YouTuber Rajab Butt over ‘blasphemy’ in viral video

ISLAMABAD – Controversial YouTube sensation Rajab Buut landed in another controversy as fresh legal petition has been filed in Lahore Sessions Court against him for using blasphemous language against Sahaba in viral video.

The application was submitted by citizen Shehzada Adnan through his legal counsel Advocate Mudassir Chaudhry as petitioner claimed that Butt made offensive remarks in a recent online video, which has sparked outrage and concern among viewers.

According to the petition, the matter was initially reported to the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), but authorities allegedly failed to take action or register a formal case. The applicant has now requested the court to direct the NCCIA to initiate legal proceedings against the YouTuber.

Additional Sessions Judge issued notices to the relevant parties for further action. Rajab Butt is no stranger to controversy. He has previously been embroiled in various legal challenges. The latest uproar intensified after he posted an Instagram story while traveling on a plane, stating: “If you want to become famous, do it outside Pakistan.”

The social media post along with the viral video has once again brought him into the legal spotlight, drawing widespread criticism on social media platforms.