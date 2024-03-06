PM Shehbaz distributes relief package among KP rain victims

PESHAWAR – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on Wednesday, distributed a substantial financial aid package among the victims of the recent torrential rains and flooding in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On behalf of the federal government, he provided a cheque of Rs 2 million to the families of each deceased individual and Rs 500,000 to each injured person affected by the recent calamity across various districts of the province, including merged tribal districts.

The distribution ceremony took place at the Governor House during the prime minister’s inaugural visit to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after assuming office. Alongside various dignitaries, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali, Members of the National Assembly such as Khwaja Muhammad Asif, Engr Amir Muqam, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Attaullah Tarar, PML-N Leader Ishaq Dar, former KP Governor Engr Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, senators, members of the provincial assemblies, Chairman of NDMA Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik, IGP KP Akhtar Hayat Gandapur, and relatives of the rain victims, were present.

The recent torrential rains and floods led to the loss of 40 lives, including 27 children, with 62 individuals injured in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The prime minister directed relevant authorities to assess all damaged and partially damaged houses within five days and complete the compensation process by March 11.

He emphasized the utilization of helicopters for officials’ transportation to expedite the assessment process in remote areas.

Shehbaz Sharif announced Rs 700,000 for the repair of each destroyed house and Rs 300,000 for each partially damaged house. He underscored that financial compensation couldn’t replace a human life but aimed to provide economic relief to affected families for maintaining dignity in society. He referenced the importance of patience in challenging times, as emphasized by the Holy Quran and Sunnah.

The prime minister highlighted the vulnerability of Pakistan to climate change and pledged full support to the victims’ families, mentioning KP as the most affected province by recent rains and floods. He praised the efforts of NDMA, PDMA, police, and district administrations and assured continued federal assistance for complete rehabilitation.

Expressing solidarity with the victims, Shehbaz Sharif stressed the need for a comprehensive strategy to combat climate change and advocated for enhanced coordination among relevant authorities for efficient humanitarian assistance during natural disasters.