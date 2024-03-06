Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz distributes relief package among KP rain victims

Web Desk
09:23 PM | 6 Mar, 2024
PM Shehbaz distributes relief package among KP rain victims

PESHAWAR – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on Wednesday, distributed a substantial financial aid package among the victims of the recent torrential rains and flooding in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. 
On behalf of the federal government, he provided a cheque of Rs 2 million to the families of each deceased individual and Rs 500,000 to each injured person affected by the recent calamity across various districts of the province, including merged tribal districts.
The distribution ceremony took place at the Governor House during the prime minister’s inaugural visit to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after assuming office. Alongside various dignitaries, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali, Members of the National Assembly such as Khwaja Muhammad Asif, Engr Amir Muqam, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Attaullah Tarar, PML-N Leader Ishaq Dar, former KP Governor Engr Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, senators, members of the provincial assemblies, Chairman of NDMA Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik, IGP KP Akhtar Hayat Gandapur, and relatives of the rain victims, were present.
The recent torrential rains and floods led to the loss of 40 lives, including 27 children, with 62 individuals injured in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The prime minister directed relevant authorities to assess all damaged and partially damaged houses within five days and complete the compensation process by March 11. 
He emphasized the utilization of helicopters for officials’ transportation to expedite the assessment process in remote areas.
Shehbaz Sharif announced Rs 700,000 for the repair of each destroyed house and Rs 300,000 for each partially damaged house. He underscored that financial compensation couldn’t replace a human life but aimed to provide economic relief to affected families for maintaining dignity in society. He referenced the importance of patience in challenging times, as emphasized by the Holy Quran and Sunnah.
The prime minister highlighted the vulnerability of Pakistan to climate change and pledged full support to the victims’ families, mentioning KP as the most affected province by recent rains and floods. He praised the efforts of NDMA, PDMA, police, and district administrations and assured continued federal assistance for complete rehabilitation.
Expressing solidarity with the victims, Shehbaz Sharif stressed the need for a comprehensive strategy to combat climate change and advocated for enhanced coordination among relevant authorities for efficient humanitarian assistance during natural disasters.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

09:23 PM | 6 Mar, 2024

PM Shehbaz distributes relief package among KP rain victims

08:10 PM | 6 Mar, 2024

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s 15-member cabinet takes oath

07:34 PM | 6 Mar, 2024

Pakistan passport normal category fee from March 7

06:55 PM | 6 Mar, 2024

COAS Asim Munir unveils HAIDER tank during HIT visit

05:17 PM | 6 Mar, 2024

18-member Punjab cabinet takes oath

04:10 PM | 6 Mar, 2024

Passport fee structure revised in Pakistan; check new rates

Pakistan

05:32 PM | 5 Mar, 2024

SSGC lifts ban on new gas connection in these cities

06:28 PM | 4 Mar, 2024

Two Pakistanis named in Forbes’ list of 100 most powerful ...

12:45 PM | 6 Mar, 2024

Mufti Qavi spotted partying at night club in viral video

07:51 PM | 5 Mar, 2024

10th class Chemistry exams 2024: A look into guess papers and past ...

12:12 PM | 6 Mar, 2024

Five Pakistanis executed in Saudi Arabia for murder during armed ...

09:25 PM | 3 Mar, 2024

Another love story – 68 years old British woman falls in love with ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:23 PM | 6 Mar, 2024

PM Shehbaz distributes relief package among KP rain victims

Gold & Silver

05:05 PM | 6 Mar, 2024

Gold price surges by Rs1,500 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 6 March 2024

Pakistani rupee on Wednesday (March 6) remains stable against US dollar in the open market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the middle of the week, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 282.35 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 6 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.2 282.35
Euro EUR 302 305
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352.5 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.3 77
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.19 751.19
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209.2
China Yuan CNY 38.81 39.21
Danish Krone DKK 40.6 41
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.71 36.06
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.36 917.36
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.86 59.46
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.65 172.65
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.44 26.74
Omani Riyal OMR 725.26 733.26
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.72 77.42
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 27.06 27.36
Swiss Franc CHF 316.04 318.54
Thai Bhat THB 7.78 7.93

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: