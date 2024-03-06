Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Lifestyle

'Tere Bin' to be produced in India? Ekta Kapoor starts casting process!

Noor Fatima
10:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2024
Ekta Kapoor Yumna Zaidi Wahaj Ali

Setting a precedent for the Indian television industry with its remarkable cinematography and impeccable acting, Tere Bin caught the attention of India's acclaimed producer, Ekta Kapoor, who is all set to recreate the Tere Bin magic across border.

The Yumna Zaidi- Wahaj Ali starrer television series, Tere Bin, is one of the most viewed dramas in Pakistan, which managed to rank number 1 on YouTube in India. Boasting an ensemble cast of alongside Zaidi and Ali, Tere Bin brings Bushra Ansari, Farhan Ali Agha, Fazila Qazi, and others on the screen. The Siraj ul Haq directorial aired from 28 December 2022 on Geo TV onwards. The drama serial is written by Nooran Makhdoom.

As for Ekta Kapoor, she needs no introduction! The bigwig of Indian drama and film industry has been present since the early 1990s and remains, to date, a force to be reckoned with. Kapoor is the daughter of Bollywood star Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor. Ekta has a brother, also an actor, Tushar Kapoor. Her presence in the glamour industry is an understatement of her talent and prowess to produce projects that adequately essay the essence of Bollywood.

According to Indian media outlets, Kapoor is soon going to produce Tere Bin in India. It is being suggested that the casting process has started and Ekta has approached Indian stars Kanika Mann and Ayesha Singh. The drama is expected to air on television from July 2024.

Back at home, the first season of the soap opera was big hit as it broke the viewership record. Witnessing such overwhelming response from the audience, producer Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi announced that the shooting of Tere Bin season 2 is underway.

In a post shared on Instagram, the drama serial's cast was seen dressed in black and holding a clapperboard, showing the start of another chapter. In the post, Kadwani thanked fans worldwide for their steadfast support, acknowledging their pivotal role in the success of the show.

“Alhamdulillah, the most awaited announcement of the year is finally here… Your all-time favorite couple Yumna Zaidi & Wahaj Ali, the one & only #Yumhaj, with their unmatched on-screen chemistry are back with a bang in Tere Bin Season 2,” the caption read.

Intimate scene in 'Tere Bin' featuring Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali vexes viewers

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

11:02 PM | 6 Mar, 2024

Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan, to debut direct "Stardom"

10:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2024

'Tere Bin' to be produced in India? Ekta Kapoor starts casting ...

01:44 PM | 6 Mar, 2024

WATCH — Lollywood stars grace Kinza Hashmi's pre-birthday bash

07:06 PM | 6 Mar, 2024

Lollywood diva Zubab Rana in a chill out mood (See Photos)

06:24 PM | 5 Mar, 2024

Azekah Daniel raises the heat in red outfit

11:32 AM | 5 Mar, 2024

Saboor Aly has birthday blast with her husband Ali Ansari in Dubai; ...

Lifestyle

06:28 PM | 4 Mar, 2024

Two Pakistanis named in Forbes’ list of 100 most powerful ...

10:19 AM | 4 Mar, 2024

Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and SRK perform at Anant Ambani’s wedding ...

11:25 PM | 3 Mar, 2024

'Nehaal Naseem copied me from head to toe,' claims Aima Baig

01:59 PM | 4 Mar, 2024

FIA clears Rahat Fateh Ali Khan in money-laundering, tax evasion case

Advertisement

Latest

11:02 PM | 6 Mar, 2024

Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan, to debut direct "Stardom"

Gold & Silver

05:05 PM | 6 Mar, 2024

Gold price surges by Rs1,500 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 6 March 2024

Pakistani rupee on Wednesday (March 6) remains stable against US dollar in the open market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the middle of the week, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 282.35 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 6 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.2 282.35
Euro EUR 302 305
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352.5 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.3 77
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.19 751.19
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209.2
China Yuan CNY 38.81 39.21
Danish Krone DKK 40.6 41
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.71 36.06
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.36 917.36
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.86 59.46
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.65 172.65
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.44 26.74
Omani Riyal OMR 725.26 733.26
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.72 77.42
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 27.06 27.36
Swiss Franc CHF 316.04 318.54
Thai Bhat THB 7.78 7.93

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: