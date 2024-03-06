'Tere Bin' to be produced in India? Ekta Kapoor starts casting process!

Setting a precedent for the Indian television industry with its remarkable cinematography and impeccable acting, Tere Bin caught the attention of India's acclaimed producer, Ekta Kapoor, who is all set to recreate the Tere Bin magic across border.
The Yumna Zaidi- Wahaj Ali starrer television series, Tere Bin, is one of the most viewed dramas in Pakistan, which managed to rank number 1 on YouTube in India. Boasting an ensemble cast of alongside Zaidi and Ali, Tere Bin brings Bushra Ansari, Farhan Ali Agha, Fazila Qazi, and others on the screen. The Siraj ul Haq directorial aired from 28 December 2022 on Geo TV onwards. The drama serial is written by Nooran Makhdoom.
As for Ekta Kapoor, she needs no introduction! The bigwig of Indian drama and film industry has been present since the early 1990s and remains, to date, a force to be reckoned with. Kapoor is the daughter of Bollywood star Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor. Ekta has a brother, also an actor, Tushar Kapoor. Her presence in the glamour industry is an understatement of her talent and prowess to produce projects that adequately essay the essence of Bollywood.
According to Indian media outlets, Kapoor is soon going to produce Tere Bin in India. It is being suggested that the casting process has started and Ekta has approached Indian stars Kanika Mann and Ayesha Singh. The drama is expected to air on television from July 2024.
Back at home, the first season of the soap opera was big hit as it broke the viewership record. Witnessing such overwhelming response from the audience, producer Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi announced that the shooting of Tere Bin season 2 is underway.
In a post shared on Instagram, the drama serial's cast was seen dressed in black and holding a clapperboard, showing the start of another chapter. In the post, Kadwani thanked fans worldwide for their steadfast support, acknowledging their pivotal role in the success of the show.
“Alhamdulillah, the most awaited announcement of the year is finally here… Your all-time favorite couple Yumna Zaidi & Wahaj Ali, the one & only #Yumhaj, with their unmatched on-screen chemistry are back with a bang in Tere Bin Season 2,” the caption read.
Pakistani rupee on Wednesday (March 6) remains stable against US dollar in the open market.
In the middle of the week, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 282.35 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|282.35
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.3
|77
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.19
|751.19
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.81
|39.21
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.6
|41
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.71
|36.06
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.36
|917.36
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.86
|59.46
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.26
|733.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.72
|77.42
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.06
|27.36
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.04
|318.54
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.