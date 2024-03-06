'Tere Bin' to be produced in India? Ekta Kapoor starts casting process!

Setting a precedent for the Indian television industry with its remarkable cinematography and impeccable acting, Tere Bin caught the attention of India's acclaimed producer, Ekta Kapoor, who is all set to recreate the Tere Bin magic across border.

The Yumna Zaidi- Wahaj Ali starrer television series, Tere Bin, is one of the most viewed dramas in Pakistan, which managed to rank number 1 on YouTube in India. Boasting an ensemble cast of alongside Zaidi and Ali, Tere Bin brings Bushra Ansari, Farhan Ali Agha, Fazila Qazi, and others on the screen. The Siraj ul Haq directorial aired from 28 December 2022 on Geo TV onwards. The drama serial is written by Nooran Makhdoom.

As for Ekta Kapoor, she needs no introduction! The bigwig of Indian drama and film industry has been present since the early 1990s and remains, to date, a force to be reckoned with. Kapoor is the daughter of Bollywood star Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor. Ekta has a brother, also an actor, Tushar Kapoor. Her presence in the glamour industry is an understatement of her talent and prowess to produce projects that adequately essay the essence of Bollywood.

According to Indian media outlets, Kapoor is soon going to produce Tere Bin in India. It is being suggested that the casting process has started and Ekta has approached Indian stars Kanika Mann and Ayesha Singh. The drama is expected to air on television from July 2024.

Back at home, the first season of the soap opera was big hit as it broke the viewership record. Witnessing such overwhelming response from the audience, producer Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi announced that the shooting of Tere Bin season 2 is underway.

In a post shared on Instagram, the drama serial's cast was seen dressed in black and holding a clapperboard, showing the start of another chapter. In the post, Kadwani thanked fans worldwide for their steadfast support, acknowledging their pivotal role in the success of the show.

“Alhamdulillah, the most awaited announcement of the year is finally here… Your all-time favorite couple Yumna Zaidi & Wahaj Ali, the one & only #Yumhaj, with their unmatched on-screen chemistry are back with a bang in Tere Bin Season 2,” the caption read.