IN PICTURES: Sizzling Sara Ali Khan in swimsuit steals spotlight

A sultry Sara Ali Khan in a swimsuit is all that social media needed to raise temperature in this cold!

The Bollywood babe, who hails from a royal family making her a literal Pataudi Princess, is more than just a pretty face and a vessel of impeccable acting prowess. Daughter of iconic actors Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan, the Simmba star herself is an accomplished actor in B-Town and an avid social media user who enjoys millions of diehard fans and followers.

Despite her legacy and background, Khan carved a niche in the entertainment industry with her commercially and critically successful string of films — making her one of the promising stars in the constellation of Bollywood.

Khan's grandeur allowed her to outshine her parents and accumulate a massive fan following of tens of millions, and dominate social media platforms. From candid moments on set to sharing heartwarming pictures of her royal yet adorable family, Khan's Instagram profile is the epitome of luxury and love.

Treating her perennially anticipated for more fandom, the Coolie No. 1 star flaunted her toned body in a new set of Instagram photos.

Clad in a floral printed swimsuit, the Atrangi Re diva raised the oomph factor when she posed for the camera and showed off her curves and muscles.

The diva revamped swimsuit style with her sizzling pictures. To add an ounce of elegance, the Kedernath star stuck a flower on her ear to radiate proper beach vibes!

Smitten with Sara, social media users left comments under the actress's Instagram post.

On the acting front, Khan enjoys an illustrious career with many projects including Ae Watan Mere Watan, Metro... In Dino, Jagan Shakti's untitled project, and Murder Mubarak in the pipeline.