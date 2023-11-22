Search

Lifestyle

IN PICTURES: Sizzling Sara Ali Khan in swimsuit steals spotlight

Noor Fatima
06:33 PM | 22 Nov, 2023
Sara Ali Khan
Source: Sara Ali Khan (Instagram)

A sultry Sara Ali Khan in a swimsuit is all that social media needed to raise temperature in this cold!

The Bollywood babe, who hails from a royal family making her a literal Pataudi Princess, is more than just a pretty face and a vessel of impeccable acting prowess. Daughter of iconic actors Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan, the Simmba star herself is an accomplished actor in B-Town and an avid social media user who enjoys millions of diehard fans and followers.

Despite her legacy and background, Khan carved a niche in the entertainment industry with her commercially and critically successful string of films — making her one of the promising stars in the constellation of Bollywood. 

Khan's grandeur allowed her to outshine her parents and accumulate a massive fan following of tens of millions, and dominate social media platforms. From candid moments on set to sharing heartwarming pictures of her royal yet adorable family, Khan's Instagram profile is the epitome of luxury and love.

Treating her perennially anticipated for more fandom, the Coolie No. 1 star flaunted her toned body in a new set of Instagram photos.

Clad in a floral printed swimsuit, the Atrangi Re diva raised the oomph factor when she posed for the camera and showed off her curves and muscles.

The diva revamped swimsuit style with her sizzling pictures. To add an ounce of elegance, the Kedernath star stuck a flower on her ear to radiate proper beach vibes!

Smitten with Sara, social media users left comments under the actress's Instagram post.

On the acting front, Khan enjoys an illustrious career with many projects including Ae Watan Mere Watan, Metro... In Dino, Jagan Shakti's untitled project, and Murder Mubarak in the pipeline.

Finding peace "within": Sara Ali Khan shares getaway pictures, videos from mountains

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

01:21 PM | 22 Nov, 2023

Hania Aamir’s new stunning pictures from London trip go viral

11:34 AM | 22 Nov, 2023

Imamul Haq's wedding festivities start with Mehndi (See Pictures)

09:20 PM | 21 Nov, 2023

Maira Khan slays street fashion on Barcelona trip

05:35 PM | 20 Nov, 2023

Aiman and Minal Khan celebrate 25th birthday with family

08:36 PM | 20 Nov, 2023

Ali Tariq steals the show at Arijit Singh's concert in Abu Dhabi

12:02 PM | 20 Nov, 2023

Hajra Yamin sets internet on fire with new bold pictures from Miami ...

Advertisement

Latest

07:24 PM | 22 Nov, 2023

Israel, Hamas agree on ceasefire in Gaza, hostage-exchange deal

Horoscope

09:02 AM | 22 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 22nd November 2023  

Forex

Pakistani rupee registers gains against US dollar, Euro, Dirham and Riyal; Check forex rates here

Pakistani rupee advanced its winning momentum against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market on Wednesday. 

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Wednesday, the US dollar in the open market stands at 285.1 for buying and 288.15 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 311.4 for buying and 314.5 for selling. British Pound moves down against rupee and GBP stands at 355.5 for buying, and 359 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED moved down at 78 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed remained largely stable at 76.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 22 November 2022

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 285.1  288.15 
Euro EUR 311.4 314.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355.5 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 76 76.7
Australian Dollar AUD 184 186
Bahrain Dinar BHD 766.58 774.58
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 210
China Yuan CNY 39.82 40.22
Danish Krone DKK 42.01 42.41
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.98 37.33
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 1.5 1.57
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 935.36 944.36
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.34 61.94
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.74 175.74
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.59 26.89
Omani Riyal OMR 748.71 756.71
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.85 79.55
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.25 27.55
Swiss Franc CHF 325.98 328.48
Thai Bhat THB 8.16 8.31

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price regains positive traction in Pakistan; Check today gold rates here

KARACHI – Gold attracts fresh buyers and the precious metal continues moving up in domestic market on Wednesday.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 22 November 2023

On Wednesday, the single tola gold price stands around Rs215,600 and the price of 10-gram hovers around Rs184,842.

Price of 21 karat rate per tola stands at Rs188,300 and price of 18k gold for 1 tola is Rs161,400.

In the global market, the yellow metal saw positive trajectory, and price of gold per ounce price increased by $15.40 to reach $1,996.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Karachi PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Islamabad PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Peshawar PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Quetta PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Sialkot PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Attock PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Gujranwala PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Jehlum PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Multan PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Bahawalpur PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Gujrat PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Nawabshah PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Chakwal PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Hyderabad PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Nowshehra PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Sargodha PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Faisalabad PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560
Mirpur PKR 215,600 PKR 2,560

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: