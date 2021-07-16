Sultana Zafar passes away in US
Veteran Pakistani actor Sultana Zafar passed away at the age of 66, leaving her fans heartbroken.
She passed away in Dallas, USA, where she was running a boutique called Armale Studios.
The Tanhaiyaan star was best known for her roles in dramas Uroosa and Akhri Chattan to name a few. Zafar’s unique style was adored by the audience.
Another gem lost.
Veteran Actress Sultana Zafar passed away in USA.
She was a big name in Pakistani drama industry. Sultana Zafar is known for drama serial Tanhaiyan, Akhri chattan.
May her soul rest in peace.#SultanaZafar #Pakistanicelebrities #legendaryactress pic.twitter.com/e25cAbJDLC— PNCA (@PNCAOfficial) July 16, 2021
News of her demise shocked many as fans took to social media to extend their thoughts and prayers to the late actress.
Veteran actor of the golden days of #Pakistani media, Madam Sultana Zafar has passed away in USA. May her soul rest in peace. Iconic body language, authentic accent and amazing pronunciation. What were the days.#RIP #SultanaZafar #PTV #PTVWorld #Karachi #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/SAkjTX2qQA— Naad e Ali (@naaadealy) July 16, 2021
#SultanaZafar RIEP- Amen! #HaseenaMoeen #ShahnazSheikh #MarinaKhan #Tanhaiyaan https://t.co/ZwmrlZ3fKe— Ayesha RR (@Ayeshaarrai) July 16, 2021
Prayers and condolences are being sent to her family.
