Sultana Zafar passes away in US
06:18 PM | 16 Jul, 2021
Veteran Pakistani actor Sultana Zafar passed away at the age of 66, leaving her fans heartbroken.

She passed away in Dallas, USA, where she was running a boutique called Armale Studios.

The Tanhaiyaan star was best known for her roles in dramas Uroosa and Akhri Chattan to name a few. Zafar’s unique style was adored by the audience. 

News of her demise shocked many as fans took to social media to extend their thoughts and prayers to the late actress.

Prayers and condolences are being sent to her family.

Indian actor Surekha Sikri dies at 75 02:55 PM | 16 Jul, 2021

Veteran Indian actor Surekha Sikri passed away at age 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest in Mumbai. The three-time ...

