‘Rafta Rafta’: Teaser of Sajal Aly, Atif Aslam’s new music video is out now

The teaser of Sajal Aly and Atif Aslam’s upcoming music video titled Rafta Rafta has been released, prompting fans of the Pakistan stars to praise them.

Sajal taking to Instagram shared the tease of the music video, directed by Hassam Baloch and produced by Tarun Chaudhary and Omer Ahmad.

The teaser has spread like a wildfire on social media after it was dropped by the Rangreza star.

Rafta Rafta music video will be released on July 21, 2021.