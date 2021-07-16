‘Rafta Rafta’: Teaser of Sajal Aly, Atif Aslam’s new music video is out now
06:56 PM | 16 Jul, 2021
Share
The teaser of Sajal Aly and Atif Aslam’s upcoming music video titled Rafta Rafta has been released, prompting fans of the Pakistan stars to praise them.
Sajal taking to Instagram shared the tease of the music video, directed by Hassam Baloch and produced by Tarun Chaudhary and Omer Ahmad.
The teaser has spread like a wildfire on social media after it was dropped by the Rangreza star.
Rafta Rafta music video will be released on July 21, 2021.
Sajal Aly, Atif Aslam release first poster of ... 12:33 PM | 9 Jul, 2021
Sajal Aly and Atif Aslam have won the hearts of fans with the first poster of their upcoming music video titled ...
- Two more Kashmiri youth killed by Indian forces in Srinagar07:32 PM | 16 Jul, 2021
- ‘Rafta Rafta’: Teaser of Sajal Aly, Atif Aslam’s new music ...06:56 PM | 16 Jul, 2021
-
- DG ISI rejects Afghan allegation of infiltration from Pakistan06:00 PM | 16 Jul, 2021
- Afghan Peace Conference in Pakistan postponed on Kabul request05:24 PM | 16 Jul, 2021
‘Rafta Rafta’: Teaser of Sajal Aly, Atif Aslam’s new music video is out now
06:56 PM | 16 Jul, 2021
-
- Feroze Khan has a classy response for troll calling him ‘Ghareebon ...04:51 PM | 16 Jul, 2021
- Jannat Mirza lashes out at Pakistan's moral police over awards shows04:21 PM | 16 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021