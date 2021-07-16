‘Rafta Rafta’: Teaser of Sajal Aly, Atif Aslam’s new music video is out now

06:56 PM | 16 Jul, 2021
‘Rafta Rafta’: Teaser of Sajal Aly, Atif Aslam’s new music video is out now
Share

The teaser of Sajal Aly and Atif Aslam’s upcoming music video titled Rafta Rafta has been released, prompting fans of the Pakistan stars to praise them.

Sajal taking to Instagram shared the tease of the music video, directed by Hassam Baloch and produced by Tarun Chaudhary and Omer Ahmad.

The teaser has spread like a wildfire on social media after it was dropped by the Rangreza star.

Rafta Rafta music video will be released on July 21, 2021.

Sajal Aly, Atif Aslam release first poster of ... 12:33 PM | 9 Jul, 2021

Sajal Aly and Atif Aslam have won the hearts of fans with the first poster of their upcoming music video titled ...

More From This Category
Sultana Zafar passes away in US
06:18 PM | 16 Jul, 2021
Feroze Khan has a classy response for troll ...
04:51 PM | 16 Jul, 2021
Jannat Mirza lashes out at Pakistan's moral ...
04:21 PM | 16 Jul, 2021
Katrina Kaif becomes top Twitter trend on 38th ...
03:18 PM | 16 Jul, 2021
Indian actor Surekha Sikri dies at 75
02:55 PM | 16 Jul, 2021
Sonya Hussyn celebrates birthday in style with ...
02:35 PM | 16 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
‘Rafta Rafta’: Teaser of Sajal Aly, Atif Aslam’s new music video is out now
06:56 PM | 16 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr