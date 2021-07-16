‘Vision Central Asia’ – PM Imran emphsises regional connectivity for economic growth

Central and South Asia Regional Connectivity Conference held in Uzbekistan to deliberate on the prospects interregional cooperation

08:04 PM | 16 Jul, 2021
TASHKENT - Prime Minister Imran said on Friday that Pakistan attached high value to regional connectivity for economic growth of the region, saying it was an important policy plank of his government’s “Vision Central Asia.”

The premier made the remarks while addressing the inaugural session of the International Conference “Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity; Challenges and opportunities”, on Friday.

The Conference was organized by the Government of Uzbekistan under the special initiative of President of Uzbekistan Mr. Shavkat Mirziyoyev to deliberate on the prospects interregional cooperation in Central and South Asia for trade and transport connectivity.

The premier highlighted the importance of regional connectivity as driver of economic growth and progress constituting an imperative for modern societies. He said that the two regions form a natural contagious landmass and having all the more reasons to reconnect with each other.

The common geography, geo-economic dynamics, and cultural ethos favoured connectivity between the two regions for creating a win-win situation for all. He mentioned enormous natural and human resources potential and big consumer markets of the two regions, which could transform lives of their people. Central Asian states are stable and growing economies, which offer big natural energy resources and a market of 80 million. Through creating greater economic activities, cost effective trade and more employment opportunities.

He said that Pakistan attached high value to regional connectivity as it was an important policy plank of his government’s “Vision Central Asia.”

 Pakistan was signatory to a number of bilateral, regional and international traffic and transit agreements, including the TIR Convention and the WTO Trade Facilitation Agreement. Pakistan was also ready to offer its Gwadar and Karachi seaports to Central Asia and beyond to connect with the Arabian Sea for trade and transit.

The premier also underlined the importance of resolving international conflicts and disputes in the regions in order to reap benefits of the peace. He urged for restoring peace and stability in Afghanistan, and resolving Jammu and Kashmir dispute for larger interest of the people of the two regions. The Prime Minister underscored that Pakistan will be most affected due to instability and insecurity in Afghanistan. It has always supported a comprehensive and inclusive negotiated political settlement in Afghanistan. Pakistan sincerely facilitated the Afghan Peace Process and Intra-Afghan Negotiations. To blame Pakistan for the internal conflict in Afghanistan would be unfair.

