Ndma Issues Fresh Report On Rain And Flood Damages Across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has released an updated report on the losses caused by torrential rains and floods across the country.

According to the report, since June 26, at least 802 people have lost their lives and 1,088 others have been injured due to heavy rains and flooding.

NDMA stated that the highest number of casualties were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where 479 people were killed and 347 injured.

In Punjab, 165 fatalities and 584 injuries were reported, while Sindh recorded 57 deaths and 75 injuries.

The report further noted that in Balochistan, 24 people were killed and 5 injured, while Gilgit-Baltistan saw 45 deaths and 45 injuries.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), 24 people were killed and 29 injured, whereas Islamabad reported 8 deaths and 3 injuries.

The NDMA also reported that so far, 7,465 houses have been damaged, and at least 5,584 livestock animals have been swept away in the floods.