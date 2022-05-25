Supreme Court allows PTI to stage protest in Islamabad’s H-9 sector

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court of Pakistan has allowed the former ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) to stage a protest in the H-9 sector of the federal capital at the end of a daylong hearing.

During the hearing, PTI leader Babar Awan appeared before the apex court on Imran Khan’s instruction. The former ruling party made five requests to the top court including no tear gas shelling on protesters, opening all routes, and release of PTI workers.

PTI also demanded the same venue for the sit-in where JUI-F had staged their protests in the capital. Awan assured the court that the agitators will remain peaceful and that routine life will not be disturbed.

The court then instructed the attorney general to talk to the premier and get his instructions, and inform the court within an hour. PM Sharif is soon announcing a team to hold talks with the Imran Khan-led party.

PTI has also constituted a four-member committee to negotiate with the coalition government. Awan, Faisal Chaudhry, Amir Kyani, and Ali Awan are the members.

Court, however, ignored to immediately pass orders to ban tear gas shelling while it restricted PTI activists to block Faizabad junction and the motorway.

Earlier, PTI chief Imran Khan was miffed by the government’s actions to curb the long march, he annoucned that no blockade could stop his party from reaching D-Chowk.

More to follow...