Supreme Court allows PTI to stage protest in Islamabad’s H-9 sector
Web Desk
06:29 PM | 25 May, 2022
Supreme Court allows PTI to stage protest in Islamabad’s H-9 sector
Source: social media / File Photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court of Pakistan has allowed the former ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) to stage a protest in the H-9 sector of the federal capital at the end of a daylong hearing.

During the hearing, PTI leader Babar Awan appeared before the apex court on Imran Khan’s instruction. The former ruling party made five requests to the top court including no tear gas shelling on protesters, opening all routes, and release of PTI workers.

PTI also demanded the same venue for the sit-in where JUI-F had staged their protests in the capital. Awan assured the court that the agitators will remain peaceful and that routine life will not be disturbed.

The court then instructed the attorney general to talk to the premier and get his instructions, and inform the court within an hour. PM Sharif is soon announcing a team to hold talks with the Imran Khan-led party.

PTI has also constituted a four-member committee to negotiate with the coalition government. Awan, Faisal Chaudhry, Amir Kyani, and Ali Awan are the members.

Imran Khan says ‘no deal' with govt, as PTI ... 04:52 PM | 25 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister Imran Khan has denied rumours of a deal with the coalition government and said ...

Court, however, ignored to immediately pass orders to ban tear gas shelling while it restricted PTI activists to block Faizabad junction and the motorway.

Earlier, PTI chief Imran Khan was miffed by the government’s actions to curb the long march, he annoucned that no blockade could stop his party from reaching D-Chowk.

More to follow...

More From This Category
PTA clears the air on blocking internet services ...
07:36 PM | 25 May, 2022
LHC imposes Rs100,000 fine on Punjab CM Hamza ...
07:06 PM | 25 May, 2022
Indian court hands down life sentence to Kashmiri ...
06:03 PM | 25 May, 2022
Imran Khan says ‘no deal' with govt, as PTI ...
04:52 PM | 25 May, 2022
Pakistan Air Force aircraft crashes during ...
03:29 PM | 25 May, 2022
70-year-old Pakistani sets world record by ...
02:56 PM | 25 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Why Saba Qamar rejected Bollywood films?
07:22 PM | 25 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr