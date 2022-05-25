Supreme Court allows PTI to stage protest in Islamabad’s H-9 sector
Share
ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court of Pakistan has allowed the former ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) to stage a protest in the H-9 sector of the federal capital at the end of a daylong hearing.
During the hearing, PTI leader Babar Awan appeared before the apex court on Imran Khan’s instruction. The former ruling party made five requests to the top court including no tear gas shelling on protesters, opening all routes, and release of PTI workers.
PTI also demanded the same venue for the sit-in where JUI-F had staged their protests in the capital. Awan assured the court that the agitators will remain peaceful and that routine life will not be disturbed.
The court then instructed the attorney general to talk to the premier and get his instructions, and inform the court within an hour. PM Sharif is soon announcing a team to hold talks with the Imran Khan-led party.
PTI has also constituted a four-member committee to negotiate with the coalition government. Awan, Faisal Chaudhry, Amir Kyani, and Ali Awan are the members.
Imran Khan says ‘no deal' with govt, as PTI ... 04:52 PM | 25 May, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister Imran Khan has denied rumours of a deal with the coalition government and said ...
Court, however, ignored to immediately pass orders to ban tear gas shelling while it restricted PTI activists to block Faizabad junction and the motorway.
Earlier, PTI chief Imran Khan was miffed by the government’s actions to curb the long march, he annoucned that no blockade could stop his party from reaching D-Chowk.
More to follow...
- Pakistan becomes a full member of the international olive council09:53 PM | 22 May, 2022
- Impact of Climate Change on Mango Production in Pakistan08:30 PM | 19 May, 2022
- Pakistan agriculture facing severe water shortage06:33 AM | 16 May, 2022
- Effects of severe heat wave on crops in Pakistan06:17 PM | 11 May, 2022
- What can farmers do to increase the efficiency of fertilizers?07:21 PM | 6 May, 2022
- PTA clears the air on blocking internet services amid political ...07:36 PM | 25 May, 2022
-
- LHC imposes Rs100,000 fine on Punjab CM Hamza Shahbaz for no response ...07:06 PM | 25 May, 2022
-
- Supreme Court allows PTI to stage protest in Islamabad’s H-9 sector06:29 PM | 25 May, 2022
-
- ‘Pawri girl’ Dananeer Mobeen's new video goes viral02:07 PM | 25 May, 2022
- Coke Studio 14 sets new popularity records in India04:44 PM | 25 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022