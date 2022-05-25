Amar Khan and Momal Sheikh's hilarious BTS video goes viral
Lollywood diva Amar Khan and Momal Sheikh are all set to star in a new drama serial opposite heartthrob Syed Jibran and needless to say, the ladies seem to be having a blast while shootings.
The gorgeous ladies are keeping the audience hooked with the amusing BTS videos that keep them entertained and equally curious.
The aforementioned humorous video went viral on social media where the Baddua star and Yaariyan actor are cladded in heavy festive wear and seemed to be shooting a wedding sequence. But the duo made sure to shoot a quick funny video.
On the work front, Amar Khan made her debut with the film Dum Mastam opposite Imran Ashraf. The film is directed by maestro Ehteshamuddin and penned by Amar Khan.
Produced by Adnan Siddiqui and Akhtar Hasnain for Cereal Entertainment, and distributed by HUM Films, it was release on Eid ul Fitr 2022.
