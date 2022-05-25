Amar Khan and Momal Sheikh's hilarious BTS video goes viral
Web Desk
06:45 PM | 25 May, 2022
Amar Khan and Momal Sheikh's hilarious BTS video goes viral
Source: Amar Khan / Momal Sheikh (Instagram)
Share

Lollywood diva Amar Khan and Momal Sheikh are all set to star in a new drama serial opposite heartthrob Syed Jibran and needless to say, the ladies seem to be having a blast while shootings.

The gorgeous ladies are keeping the audience hooked with the amusing BTS videos that keep them entertained and equally curious.

The aforementioned humorous video went viral on social media where the Baddua star and Yaariyan actor are cladded in heavy festive wear and seemed to be shooting a wedding sequence. But the duo made sure to shoot a quick funny video.

On the work front, Amar Khan made her debut with the film Dum Mastam opposite Imran Ashraf. The film is directed by maestro Ehteshamuddin and penned by Amar Khan.

Produced by Adnan Siddiqui and Akhtar Hasnain for Cereal Entertainment, and distributed by HUM Films, it was release on Eid ul Fitr 2022.

Amar Khan slays style goals during 'Dum Mastam' ... 07:00 PM | 28 Apr, 2022

Lollywood diva Amar Khan has slowly carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry due to her beautiful looks ...

More From This Category
Why Saba Qamar rejected Bollywood films?
07:22 PM | 25 May, 2022
‘Pawri girl’ Dananeer Mobeen's new video goes ...
02:07 PM | 25 May, 2022
Coke Studio 14 sets new popularity records in ...
04:44 PM | 25 May, 2022
Pakistani celebrities react to Imran Khan's Azadi ...
04:22 PM | 25 May, 2022
Veteran actor Sajjad Kishwar passes away aged 89
04:00 PM | 25 May, 2022
TikToker Dolly shares new video to prove ...
12:15 AM | 25 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Why Saba Qamar rejected Bollywood films?
07:22 PM | 25 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr