Why Saba Qamar rejected Bollywood films?

Saba Qamar is the unprecedented queen of celluloid and is a fan and critics’ favourite. The Baaghi star is a talent powerhouse that people love to see onscreen be it in India or Pakistan.

Being an actress par excellence her massive fan following is not confined within borders, Saba's stellar performance in the Irrfan Khan-starrer Hindi Medium was well-received and widely loved but unfortunately, the ban on Pakistani stars hindered the 37-year-old star to work on other projects.

In her recent interview, Saba spilt the beans about rejecting popular Bollywood films. She revealed about rejecting popular movies Dehli 6 and Love Aaj Kal".

“At the time of Dehli 6, I passed auditions but my mother didn’t allow me to do the films and when I was offered the popular movie Love Aj Kal, I refused it myself as I came in my star attitude, I was stupid, thought that I won’t work as a second lead alongside Deepika Padokone”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Current (@thecurrentpk)

The Cheekh actor also discussed her interaction with the iconic Indian actress Sri Devi. Saba claimed that the late superstar was an extremely gorgeous and decent lady.

On the work front, Saba Qamar will be returning to the small screen with an upcoming project Tumhare Husn Ke Naam and the film Ghabrana Nahi Hai.

Starring Qamar, Ahmed, Syed Jibran and Nayyer Ijaz in the lead role, the film is directed by Saqib Khan. It was released on Eid ul Fitr 2022 after facing delays due to Covid-19.