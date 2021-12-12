Zarnish Khan’s new dance video goes viral
Share
Pakistani actress Zarnish Khan has left her fans speechless with her killer dance moves.
The Ishq Zahe Naseeb star recently appeared in Ahsan Khan’s show where she can be seen dancing along with the host. The video is making rounds on the internet platforms.
Zarnish has cemented her position in the television industry with her acting skills and beautiful looks. Contrary to her on-screen persona, the Yeh Dil Mera star is a queen of hearts due to her quick wit, humour.
View this post on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/p/CXV7C6EMzde/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
On the work front, Zarnish Khan is all set to star in the upcoming drama serial Yeh Ishq Samajh Na Aye.
Starring alongside Shahroz Sabzwari and Syeda Tuba Aamir, the drama is produced by Shahroz Ali and directed by Jasim Abbas.
Nadia Hussain’s new video in bold dress goes ... 02:50 PM | 12 Dec, 2021
One of the Pakistan’s top models Nadia Hussain faced immense criticism over her wardrobe choices. Nadia Hussain ...
- Asad Umar stresses for fully empowered local govt system06:17 PM | 12 Dec, 2021
-
-
- Muslims barred to pray in open spaces in India’s Haryana04:00 PM | 12 Dec, 2021
-
-
-
- Nadia Hussain’s new video in bold dress goes viral02:50 PM | 12 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021