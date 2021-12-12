Zarnish Khan’s new dance video goes viral
04:40 PM | 12 Dec, 2021
Zarnish Khan’s new dance video goes viral
Pakistani actress Zarnish Khan has left her fans speechless with her killer dance moves.

The Ishq Zahe Naseeb star recently appeared in Ahsan Khan’s show where she can be seen dancing along with the host. The video is making rounds on the internet platforms.

Zarnish has cemented her position in the television industry with her acting skills and beautiful looks. Contrary to her on-screen persona, the Yeh Dil Mera star is a queen of hearts due to her quick wit, humour.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXV7C6EMzde/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

On the work front, Zarnish Khan is all set to star in the upcoming drama serial Yeh Ishq Samajh Na Aye.

Starring alongside Shahroz Sabzwari and Syeda Tuba Aamir, the drama is produced by Shahroz Ali and directed by Jasim Abbas. 

