Nadia Hussain’s new video in bold dress goes viral

One of the Pakistan’s top models Nadia Hussain faced immense criticism over her wardrobe choices.

Nadia Hussain is one of those actress who often gets criticised by the audience for several reasons.

This time around, a video clip of Nadia Hussain is making rounds on different social media platforms. The clip from the set of ‘Time Out With Ahsan Khan’ shows Nadia Hussain giving a message to her haters. Nadia mentioned that the haters should behave and think before whatever they speak otherwise they’ll get the same response in return. Nadia was also seen sarcastically pointing her shoe towards the audience.

The audience slammed Nadia for her indecent dressing and the way she delivered the message to haters.

