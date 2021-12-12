Mansha Pasha and Junaid Khan’s ramp walk video breaks the internet

Mansha Pasha and Junaid Khan are two beautiful stars of the Pakistan showbiz industry and they are promoting their upcoming film Kahey Dil Jidhar which is being released after Covid – 19 outbreak.

The two actors are taking part in interviews and other events. Recently, the movie stars Mansha Pasha and Junaid Khan took part in Bridal Couture week where they walked the ramp for Alishba and Nabeel.

They both were looking admirable together, Junaid Khan donned off-white Sherwani. Mansha Pasha was wearing dull gold and dull gold embellished outfit.

Junaid Khan while walking the ramp held Mansha Pasha in his arms. His act was criticised by netizens because it was too uncomfortable.

