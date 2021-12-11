Saira Banu remembers Dilip Kumar on 99th birth anniversary

10:45 PM | 11 Dec, 2021
Saira Banu remembers Dilip Kumar on 99th birth anniversary
Share

Saira Banu, the wife of Bollywood's Tragedy King Dilip Kumar, penned a heartfelt note to mark his 99th birth anniversary on Saturday.

Remembering her “lively and vibrant” husband of 55 years, Banu expressed her desire to keep his birthday a “very quiet” event. Talking to the Indian media, the 77-year-old actress said:

“I will do the prayers, remember him and I want the day to be very quiet. I want to visit the Juhu Garden (Juhu Graveyard) where he is (buried).”

According to ETimes, Saira also penned an emotional not for the legendary actor. She wrote: 

"This year on December 11, which is tomorrow, it will be his 99th birthday. Indeed, millions of fans and I (his Fan No. 1) are going to celebrate the day quietly by ourselves knowing fully well that he is with us in our lives forever.

"All the special occasions in our life saw the house filled with people and flowers, lit up neither by candlelight nor electric light but by the presence of Saheb in the drawing room, foyer and garden giving attention to each guest, irrespective of professional and social status. Saheb had more friends outside the film industry and our community which surprised many who came to the open house we had on occasions like birthday, anniversary, Eid, Diwali, Christmas etc.

"As I said on the occasion of our wedding anniversary two months ago, he is very much in our midst, gently holding my hand and expressing his feelings without words... by just the unmatched, inimitable eloquence of his eyes. Once again I know I’m not alone now and forever. Happy birthday, Jaan.

Dilip Kumar passed away in July this year at the age of 98 due to age-related illness. He and Saira Banu tied the knot back in 1966. 

Dilip Kumar’s wife Saira Banu shifted to ICU 07:59 PM | 2 Sep, 2021

MUMBAI – Legendary actor Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu has been admitted to an Indian hospital after she ...

More From This Category
Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s daughter ties the knot ...
08:16 PM | 11 Dec, 2021
Maryam Nawaz looks stunning at son's wedding ...
05:42 PM | 11 Dec, 2021
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s 83 lands ...
05:23 PM | 11 Dec, 2021
Arisha Razi Khan sparks engagement rumours with ...
04:21 PM | 11 Dec, 2021
‘Unfair’: Mahira Khan responds to criticism ...
04:01 PM | 11 Dec, 2021
Saudi Arabia honours Indian superstar Salman Khan ...
12:15 AM | 11 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s daughter ties the knot in DI Khan
08:16 PM | 11 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr