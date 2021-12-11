Saira Banu remembers Dilip Kumar on 99th birth anniversary

Saira Banu, the wife of Bollywood's Tragedy King Dilip Kumar, penned a heartfelt note to mark his 99th birth anniversary on Saturday.

Remembering her “lively and vibrant” husband of 55 years, Banu expressed her desire to keep his birthday a “very quiet” event. Talking to the Indian media, the 77-year-old actress said:

“I will do the prayers, remember him and I want the day to be very quiet. I want to visit the Juhu Garden (Juhu Graveyard) where he is (buried).”

According to ETimes, Saira also penned an emotional not for the legendary actor. She wrote:

"This year on December 11, which is tomorrow, it will be his 99th birthday. Indeed, millions of fans and I (his Fan No. 1) are going to celebrate the day quietly by ourselves knowing fully well that he is with us in our lives forever.

"All the special occasions in our life saw the house filled with people and flowers, lit up neither by candlelight nor electric light but by the presence of Saheb in the drawing room, foyer and garden giving attention to each guest, irrespective of professional and social status. Saheb had more friends outside the film industry and our community which surprised many who came to the open house we had on occasions like birthday, anniversary, Eid, Diwali, Christmas etc.

"As I said on the occasion of our wedding anniversary two months ago, he is very much in our midst, gently holding my hand and expressing his feelings without words... by just the unmatched, inimitable eloquence of his eyes. Once again I know I’m not alone now and forever. Happy birthday, Jaan.

Dilip Kumar passed away in July this year at the age of 98 due to age-related illness. He and Saira Banu tied the knot back in 1966.