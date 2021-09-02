Dilip Kumar’s wife Saira Banu shifted to ICU
MUMBAI – Legendary actor Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu has been admitted to an Indian hospital after she complained of breathlessness.
According to Indian media, the 77-year-old was admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai's Khar area three days ago. Today, she has been shifted to the ICU ward.
The report further says while the health of Saira is said to be stable, her blood pressure is not getting normal. Due to the blood pressure issue, the oxygen level remains low so there is difficulty in breathing, it added.
Her doctor at the Hinduja Hospital, Nitin Gokhale, further confirmed to TOI, “She is fine, she has completely stabilised, and we will be moving her out of the ICU either tonight or tomorrow.”
Moreover, Saira Banu requires an angiography and her family has to make a decision about it. A source close to the family revealed that they are not in a hurry to make a decision and will decide in 4 or 5 days.
Moreover, Saira is in the same hospital where her late husband Dilip Kumar had been admitted.
Banu, who recently lost her husband Dilip, reportedly has been under a lot of stress ever since the death of the legendary actor.
Kumar passed away in July this year at the age of 98 due to age-related illness. Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu tied the knot back in 1966.
