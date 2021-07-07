Here's what Saira Banu said after Dilip Kumar's demise

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar's demise has shattered hearts as the subcontinent mourn the loss of the Tragedy King of Bollywood.

Dilip Kumar was suffering from age-related health complications. He was 98-years-old. The legendary actor’s family friend Faisal Farooqui announced on his Twitter.

"With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return.”

The cinematic legend is survived by his beloved wife Saira Banu, who is utterly devastated as the love of her life departs.

The news of the death was first confirmed by Dr. Jalil Parkar from PD Hinduja hospital in Mumbai who detailed Saira's heart-wrenching reaction to her husband demise.

"God snatched away my reason for living," she said. "Without Sahab, I won't be able to think about anything. Everyone, please pray," said the grieving wife as per Peeping Moon.

The couple married in 1966, despite initial apprehensions regarding the 22-year age gap. The duo spent almost 54 years of their lives together.

Saira Banu remained with her husband during his life and in death bed.