Celebrities mourn the loss of legendary Dilip Kumar

As the devastating news of the legendary Dilip Kumar's demise engulf the entire subcontinent in grief, the shattered hearts bid farewell and remember the glorious legacy of the Tragedy King of Bollywood.

Mohammed Yusuf Khan professionally known as Dilip Kumar was suffering from age-related health complications. He was 98-years-old. The legendary actor’s family friend Faisal Farooqui announced on his Twitter.

“With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return.”

Pakistan celebrities and public figures have been expressing their sadness at his death. The entertainment vicinity and politicians alike are mourning the loss of the veteran actor who has been loved and celebrated across the subcontinent.

Saddened to learn of Dilip Kumar's passing. I can never forget his generosity in giving his time to help raise funds for SKMTH when project launched. This is the most difficult time - to raise first 10% of the funds & his appearance in Pak & London helped raise huge amounts. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 7, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reema Khan (@iamreemakhan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Afridi (@safridiofficial)

A purist par excellence. A man who will continue to inspire generations to come. A human being so sophisticated and refined that chapters could be written on the cadence of each line he spoke. End of an era that will nonetheless remain timeless. #DilipKumar #RestInPeace pic.twitter.com/UOczeoOl92 — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) July 7, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kübra Khan (@thekubism)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Omair Rana (@omairana)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Usman Mukhtar Official (@mukhtarhoonmein)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???????????????????? ???????????????????? (@imranabbas.official)

On the other hand, Bollywood is completely shattered as they pay homage to one of the last surviving stars of the Hindi film industry's 'Golden Age', which lasted from 1940 to 1960.

T 3958 -" ???????????????????? An epic era has drawn curtains... Never to happen again.. ????????????????????" ~ s — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 7, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Best actor indian cinema has ever seen and will ever see … #RIP Dilip Saab pic.twitter.com/XG0PM9mjX4 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) July 7, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Rip legend. Truly an end of an era pic.twitter.com/pO5aoiF4zd — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) July 7, 2021

The cinematic legend was a man par excellence who proved his mettle in comedies, dramas, romance and many more. With an impressive career spanning over five decades, Kumar was a remarkable actor who could not be confined to genres.

Dilip Kumar's towering brilliance will continue to be an inspiration to artists all around the globe.