Celebrities mourn the loss of legendary Dilip Kumar

Web Desk
01:59 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
As the devastating news of the legendary Dilip Kumar's demise engulf the entire subcontinent in grief, the shattered hearts bid farewell and remember the glorious legacy of the Tragedy King of Bollywood.

Mohammed Yusuf Khan professionally known as Dilip Kumar was suffering from age-related health complications. He was 98-years-old. The legendary actor’s family friend Faisal Farooqui announced on his Twitter.

“With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return.”

Pakistan celebrities and public figures have been expressing their sadness at his death. The entertainment vicinity and politicians alike are mourning the loss of the veteran actor who has been loved and celebrated across the subcontinent.

On the other hand, Bollywood is completely shattered as they pay homage to one of the last surviving stars of the Hindi film industry's 'Golden Age', which lasted from 1940 to 1960.

The cinematic legend was a man par excellence who proved his mettle in comedies, dramas, romance and many more. With an impressive career spanning over five decades, Kumar was a remarkable actor who could not be confined to genres.

Dilip Kumar's towering brilliance will continue to be an inspiration to artists all around the globe. 

