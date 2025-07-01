Gold price hits Rs356,800 per Tola in Pakistan amid buying rally

KARACHI – Gold market heats up in Pakistan as per tola rates surge as global prices rise on July 1, 2025 Tuesday.

Data shared by Saraffa Association shows gold prices surged by Rs6,600, reaching Rs356,800 in the local market. The rate for 10 grams of gold also climbed notably, rising by Rs5,658 to settle at Rs305,898.

This sharp increase comes after a modest gain on Monday, when the gold price per tola rose by Rs800, closing at Rs350,200.

In the global market, gold saw a notable rise of $66, with the international price reaching $3,348 per ounce, which includes a $20 premium, as reported by APGJSA. Silver prices followed suit, with the price per tola increasing by Rs52 to stand at Rs3,834.

The consistent increase in gold rates is being attributed to ongoing global economic uncertainties and rising demand for safe-haven assets.