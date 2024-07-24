Search

Gold & Silver

Gold price up by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan

03:47 PM | 24 Jul, 2024
Gold price up by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Gold saw upward trend in domestic market of Pakistan amid rising international prices on Wednesday.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs2,300 to close at Rs252,800.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram increased by Rs1,972 to settle at Rs216,735.

In international market, the price of gold moved up by $22 to $2,413 per ounce.  

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged in the country as per tola price stood at Rs2,920 and 10-gram at Rs2,503.42.

A day earlier, per tola gold price dipped by Rs500 to reach Rs250,500. Similarly, the price of 10-gram decreased by Rs425 to settle at Rs214,763.

Today Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 24 July 2024

Gold & Silver

03:47 PM | 24 Jul, 2024

Gold price up by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan

02:51 PM | 23 Jul, 2024

Gold prices plunge by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan 

03:17 PM | 22 Jul, 2024

Gold prices move up in Pakistan; check latest rates

11:15 PM | 20 Jul, 2024

Gold price in Pakistan takes a dip for 2nd day

04:27 PM | 20 Jul, 2024

Gold extends losses in Pakistan; check latest rates

02:28 PM | 19 Jul, 2024

Gold price drops by Rs3,000 per tola in Pakistan

Advertisement

Latest

03:47 PM | 24 Jul, 2024

Gold price up by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan

Gold & Silver

03:47 PM | 24 Jul, 2024

Gold price up by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Today Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 24 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 24, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 301.35 and selling rate is 303.45.

British Pound rate is 354.5 for buying, and 358.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.6.

Currency Rates Today

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.4  280.1 
Euro EUR 301.35 303.45
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.5 358.35
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5  77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.60 74.32
Australian Dollar AUD 184.75 186.55
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.15 749.15
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.50 205.50
China Yuan CNY 38.35 38.75
Danish Krone DKK 40.05 40.45
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.70 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 36.05 36.05
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.25 917.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.95 59.75
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.00 204.00
Swedish Korona SEK 26.40 26.70
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Bhat THB 7.50 7.65

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: