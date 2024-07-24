Gold price up by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold saw upward trend in domestic market of Pakistan amid rising international prices on Wednesday.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs2,300 to close at Rs252,800.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram increased by Rs1,972 to settle at Rs216,735.

In international market, the price of gold moved up by $22 to $2,413 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged in the country as per tola price stood at Rs2,920 and 10-gram at Rs2,503.42.

A day earlier, per tola gold price dipped by Rs500 to reach Rs250,500. Similarly, the price of 10-gram decreased by Rs425 to settle at Rs214,763.