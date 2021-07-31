Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 31 July 2021
09:13 AM | 31 Jul, 2021
KARACHI - A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 109,500 on Saturday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 93,880 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 86,060 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 100,374.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 109,500
|PKR 1,565
|Karachi
|PKR 109,500
|PKR 1,565
|Islamabad
|PKR 109,500
|PKR 1,565
|Peshawar
|PKR 109,500
|PKR 1,565
|Quetta
|PKR 109,500
|PKR 1,565
|Sialkot
|PKR 109,500
|PKR 1,565
|Attock
|PKR 109,500
|PKR 1,565
|Gujranwala
|PKR 109,500
|PKR 1,565
|Jehlum
|PKR 109,500
|PKR 1,565
|Multan
|PKR 109,500
|PKR 1,565
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 109,500
|PKR 1,565
|Gujrat
|PKR 109,500
|PKR 1,565
|Nawabshah
|PKR 109,500
|PKR 1,565
|Chakwal
|PKR 109,500
|PKR 1,565
|Hyderabad
|PKR 109,500
|PKR 1,565
|Nowshehra
|PKR 109,500
|PKR 1,565
|Sargodha
|PKR 109,500
|PKR 1,565
|Faisalabad
|PKR 109,500
|PKR 1,565
|Mirpur
|PKR 109,500
|PKR 1,565
