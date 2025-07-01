Do Labubu Dolls attract Evil Spirits? Mishi Khan thinks so

ISLAMABAD – Horror becomes fashion in Pakistan as Labubu fever is now driving people crazy. As new global toy trend landed in Pakistan, it’s not without controversy.

Labubu doll is a quirky collectible toy created by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung and manufactured by Chinese company Pop Mart, and it quickly became viral sensation. Known for its peculiar features large eyes, sharp teeth, pointed ears, and a furry animal-like design, the doll has found its way into the hands (and handbags) of celebrities and influencers across the country.

As some Pakistani stars such as Sajal Aly, Hania Aamir, and Maya Khan have been seen flaunting doll as a fashion accessory, whether clipped to designer bags, worn as jewelry, or featured in outfit photos. However, not everyone is enchanted by the toy’s eerie charm.

Jumping on bandwagon, actress Mishi Khan publicly criticized Labubu trend, calling it both “ugly” and “spiritually dangerous.” In a video message circulating on social media, she expressed concern over the doll’s unsettling appearance and warned of possible supernatural consequences.

“Have you really looked at this doll? Its sharp teeth, creepy smile — where’s the cuteness?” she said. “People are carrying it around like some sort of luxury statement. Even if I were paid, I wouldn’t touch it.”

Mishi went further, suggesting that the doll could be more than just a harmless collectible. “These things attract negative energy — dark forces, jinns, or evil spirits. It’s not just a toy. We need to open our eyes to what’s being normalized,” she warned.

She accused influencers of blindly following foreign trends and urged the public, especially women, to reject what she called a “misguided status symbol.” Social media reactions have been mixed. While some users agree with Mishi’s spiritual concerns, others argue that Labubu is nothing more than a fun and fashionable fad, no different from other pop culture collectibles.

Labubu becomes one of its most recognizable figures in the global blind box market. As Christmas approaches, demand for the doll is expected to surge even further.